Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Judge throws out challenge to noncitizen voting in Burlington school elections

Vermont Public | By Brittany Patterson
Published February 14, 2025 at 3:34 PM EST
Legs peek out from beneath a voting booth
Anna Van Dine
/
Vermont Public File
Residents of Burlington's Old North End fill out primary ballots at the Lawrence Barnes Elementary School in 2022.

A superior court judge this month threw out a case seeking to bar residents of Burlington who are not U.S. citizens, but who are in compliance with federal immigration laws, from voting in local school district elections.

Burlington residents Michele Morin and Karen Rowell filed the lawsuit last June with backing from Restoring Integrity and Trust in Elections, a nonprofit organization backed by Republicans that has filed multiple lawsuits nationwide seeking to curtail voting access on the state level, and the Republican National Committee.

Morin and Rowell argued that allowing noncitizens — which includes refugees, asylum seekers and green card holders — to vote on school budgets and board members violates Vermont’s Constitution. That’s because while school budgets in Burlington, and across Vermont, are voted on locally, the state plays a large role in funding them. 

At the heart of the issue is how the Vermont Constitution is interpreted. It says voters should be “a citizen of the United States” in order to vote on “any matter that concerns the State of Vermont.”

Conservative groups have filed a series of lawsuits focused on whether the three municipalities that have approved noncitizen voting — Montpelier, Winooski and Burlington — violated the state constitution when they changed their local charters to implement it.

The Vermont Supreme Court, in 2023, found they did not. The Chittenden Superior Court last December dismissed a similar case over Winooski’s charter change.

More from Brave Little State: ‘Now I have my voice here’: The impact of noncitizen voting in Vermont

The Burlington lawsuit took a slightly different approach. The plaintiffs asked the court to bar noncitizens from voting specifically in education-related matters in local elections, arguing school budget and school board elections were ultimately a state issue and thus allowing non-U.S. citizens to vote on them violated the state’s constitution.

The City of Burlington asked the court to dismiss the case.

In a ruling issued on Feb. 7, Vermont Superior Court Judge Samuel Hoar agreed.

“School district elections have always been considered municipal, rather than statewide, in nature,” Hoar wrote.

The Burlington case cannot be refiled, but could be appealed.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.
Tags
Local News Local NewsVotingGovernment & PoliticsBurlingtonEducation
Brittany Patterson
Brittany Patterson joined Vermont Public in December 2020. Previously, she was an energy and environment reporter for West Virginia Public Broadcasting and the Ohio Valley ReSource. Prior to that, she covered public lands, the Interior Department and forests for E&E News' ClimateWire, based in Washington, D.C. Brittany also teaches audio storytelling and has taught classes at West Virginia University, Saint Michael's College and the University of Vermont. She holds degrees in journalism from San Jose State University and U.C. Berkeley's Graduate School of Journalism. A native of California, Brittany has fallen in love with Vermont. She enjoys hiking, skiing, baking and cuddling with her rescues, a 95-pound American Bulldog mix named Cooper, and Mila, the most beautiful calico cat you'll ever meet.
See stories by Brittany Patterson
Latest Stories