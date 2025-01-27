Watch or listen live: Gov. Phil Scott presents his state budget proposal

At 1 p.m. today, watch Gov. Phil Scott present his state budget priorities live on YouTube, or listen live to Vermont Public's special coverage on the radio with The Frequency host Mitch Wertlieb and senior political reporter Bob Kinzel.

Scott is able to build his budget on a stronger-than-expected state revenue forecast for the coming fiscal year, which is July 2025 to June 2026.

The governor has indicated that he wants to hold property taxes level using a one-time infusion of state funds as he seeks to transform Vermont's education system.

The governor’s budget is typically a starting point for negotiations that will continue in the Legislature for several months.

This article will be updated with text of the governor's speech.

