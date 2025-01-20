Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vermonters react as President Trump is sworn into office

Vermont Public | By Abagael Giles
Published January 20, 2025 at 3:58 PM EST
People in winter clothing hold signs at the front of a wave of protesters marching down Burlington's Pearl Street. The sign to the right reads "Human Rights, Derechos Humanos."
Abagael Giles
/
Vermont Public
Organizers with Migrant Justice and the Vermont branch of the Party for Socialism and Liberation marched Monday from City Hall Park, up Church Street and through downtown in protest of President Trump's Inauguration.

As President Donald Trump was sworn in Monday in Washington, D.C., about 200 people gathered in City Hall Park in Burlington to march through downtown in protest of his policies.

A host of local organizations endorsed the rally or spoke, including farmworker advocacy group Migrant Justice, several college chapters of Students for Justice in Palestine, Mad Freedom Advocates and the Vermont Workers Center.

Jose Ignacio spoke at Monday's rally on behalf of Migrant Justice, where he's an organizer.

"I feel really sad to think about how just a few short years ago we were being called essential workers, and now we're persona non grata for this government," he said via fellow Migrant Justice organizer Will Lambek, who served as a translator. "So I feel let down and defrauded."

A crowd of people bundled up in winter clothing hold signs protesting President Trump's Inauguration in Burlington's City Hall Park.
Abagael Giles
/
Vermont Public
Roughly 200 people gathered on Inauguration Day to protest President Trump's policies at Burlington's City Hall Park.

Ignacio said President Trump's calls for widespread deportations of people who are in the United States without legal status leave little to look forward to in the coming years.

"But I'm inspired every day by my family, my three-year-old son. My whole family is here united and we'll stay united," he said.

Paul Dame, chair of the Republican Party in Vermont, attended the inauguration in Washington, D.C. Speaking by phone, he called the mood "energetic."

"The Vermont Republicans have not always been on the same page as national Republicans," he said. "But I do think there is going to be some overlap with what Vermonters are looking for."

He said President Trump's focus on affordability and on lower energy costs in particular resonate with local Republicans, as do his policies about border security.

In a statement issued Monday morning, Gov. Phil Scott congratulated Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance and wished them the best in taking "the reins of a fractured country facing serious challenges."

Scott said he hoped the new Administration and Congress would use the peaceful transfer of power to "start fresh" and work together on behalf of all Americans.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message.

_
Tags
Local News Local NewsGovernment & Politics
Abagael Giles
Abagael is Vermont Public's climate and environment reporter, focusing on the energy transition and how the climate crisis is impacting Vermonters — and Vermont’s landscape.

Abagael joined Vermont Public in 2020. Previously, she was the assistant editor at Vermont Sports and Vermont Ski + Ride magazines. She covered dairy and agriculture for The Addison Independent and got her start covering land use, water and the Los Angeles Aqueduct for The Sheet: News, Views & Culture of the Eastern Sierra in Mammoth Lakes, Ca.
See stories by Abagael Giles
Latest Stories