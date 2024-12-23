Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Yes, Vermont will have a white Christmas this year

By Lola Duffort
Published December 23, 2024 at 4:06 PM EST
A map from the national weather service shows county maps of Vermont and northeast New York. All the counties in northeast New York and Vermont are blue with "100%" near each featured town. The title of the map is "Probability of a white Christmas."
NWS Burlington
/
X
According to the National Weather Service in Burlington, the entirety of Vermont has a 100% chance of having a white Christmas.

In a warming world, snow can be a little harder to come by. But this year, the National Weather Service says Vermont will have a white Christmas.

No precipitation is forecast on December 25 — but it will snow Monday overnight into Tuesday.

"We are going to be looking at widespread snowfall totals ranging from about 2 to 6, 2 to 7 inches across Vermont," NWS meteorologist Matthew Clay said Monday morning.

Unseasonably cold temperatures will keep that snow on the ground. Daytime temperatures should continue to hover in the teens and 20s throughout the week, although a thaw is forecast for the weekend.

The northern Green Mountains are expected to see the highest snow totals. The first flurries could appear around 6 p.m., according to Clay, with the snow beginning to fall in earnest around 8 p.m.

Lola Duffort
Lola is Vermont Public's education and youth reporter, covering schools, child care, the child protection system and anything that matters to kids and families.
