Yes, Vermont will have a white Christmas this year

In a warming world, snow can be a little harder to come by. But this year, the National Weather Service says Vermont will have a white Christmas.

No precipitation is forecast on December 25 — but it will snow Monday overnight into Tuesday.

"We are going to be looking at widespread snowfall totals ranging from about 2 to 6, 2 to 7 inches across Vermont," NWS meteorologist Matthew Clay said Monday morning.

We've increased snowfall amounts for the forecast. There is little spread in modeled lowest snow forecasts and highest snow forecasts. If snow falls shaped like cylinders or breaks due to winds aloft, amounts will be lower. If snow is very fluffy, we could measure a bit more. pic.twitter.com/E8d45okFyH — NWS Burlington (@NWSBurlington) December 23, 2024

Unseasonably cold temperatures will keep that snow on the ground. Daytime temperatures should continue to hover in the teens and 20s throughout the week, although a thaw is forecast for the weekend.

The northern Green Mountains are expected to see the highest snow totals. The first flurries could appear around 6 p.m., according to Clay, with the snow beginning to fall in earnest around 8 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.