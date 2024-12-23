Horse-drawn sleigh rides in the Northeast Kingdom offer timeless winter tradition

There are many ways to get outside and enjoy the winter, whether you’re stepping into some skis, casting a line from an ice shanty or taking a horse-drawn sleigh ride.

Vermont Public's Jenn Jarecki and Nathaniel Wilson recently visited a farm in the Northeast Kingdom to see what this centuries-old tradition is all about.

There they met Jeff Simpson and his right-hand volunteer of eight years, Josh Webber. Simpson, who hails from Sutton, has operated The Kingdom's Horse Drawn Wagon and Sleigh Rides for decades.

This piece was produced for the ear. We highly recommend listening to the audio. We’ve also provided a transcript, which has been edited for length and clarity.

Jenn Jarecki: Hey, Jeff. Jenn, so nice to finally meet you.

Who's this, Jeff?

Jeff Simpson: This is Junior.

Nathaniel Wilson / Vermont Public Jeff Simpson and Junior

Jenn Jarecki: Hey, Junior.

Jeff Simpson: Junior is like, both the horses are like 11, this pair.

Jenn Jarecki: Is that kind of like, middle-aged or teenage?

Jeff Simpson: Well, it's, it's the perfect age. You could call them middle age. It's not old. He's not old.

Jenn Jarecki: How many horses do you usually have for a ride?

Jeff Simpson: Well, I usually just use one pair per day. I don't need two teams, but it's a bad habit. You know what I mean? I don't know.

Jenn Jarecki: How many horses do you have?

Jeff Simpson: I have four Belgians. And the other team, I could have hooked them up, but they take a few more patience, and I've had them just a year.

Jenn Jarecki: How long does it take you to harness them up for the ride?

Jeff Simpson: You should have timed me, you were standing right there. (Laughter).

Jenn Jarecki: When we got here? Was it when we arrived?

How long have you been doing this, Jeff?

Jeff Simpson: Well, my dad started, we bought my first team in '69, was ponies, because I grew up on a farm just down a little town of Sutton. So we did the sugaring, we did the county fair, the field days, of course everybody had a field day then, if you remember them, you know. And then my dad died at a young age. That was 1986, so I was kind of, you know, mid-20s. So I went to work for the Wildflower Inn, and I was able to take my horses, and I worked there, and then we'd give rides, you know, tried to build that. You know, it was a new thing. Lyndonville is, you know, back in the '80s, just a small place. It's still a small place.

Nathaniel Wilson / Vermont Public The hot chocolate station at The Kingdom's Horse Drawn Wagon and Sleigh Rides.

So, the picture on the wall, that was 1987. Lee Greenwood came to town for a concert at Lyndon State College. So, I called and we invited them all up. And it was a snowy day, late December, slippery snow but beautiful. I mean, you can see in them old pictures. So, stuff like that. He came and they loved it, and, you know, and then he told about it at the concert, you know, he didn't get up and ask me to sing, though.

(Laughter)

Jenn Jarecki: Would you have?

Jeff Simpson: Well, heck yeah. I love that 'God bless America,' 'God bless USA,' or whatever it is.

Jenn Jarecki: Do you work on Christmas Day?

Jeff Simpson: I'll do anything for the public. Tomorrow, I hook up for two people. No, I don't get a private ride price, they wanted to go. And, you know, so many times I hear the word, "lived here all my life and never been on a sleigh ride." You know what I mean?

But I don't do it thinking I'm gonna make a million dollars, and I like the company. And that's the other thing, when you're out here, people are here because they want to be and everybody's happy, usually. Jeff Simpson, The Kingdom's Horse Drawn Wagon and Sleigh Rides

Jenn Jarecki: Do you hear that every year?

Jeff Simpson: Oh, multiple times. Multiple times.

You want to go now? (Bell chimes) Might have a little jerk at first. Well, I didn't loosen them up.

Quit

Jenn Jarecki: How are they doing this morning?

Jeff Simpson: Oh, they feel good. You can tell, Jack is a little feisty. I love him, though, he's a good boy.

Jenn Jarecki: And we've got Jack on the left and Junior on the right?

Nathaniel Wilson / Courtesy Jeff Simpson steers his horses while they pull the sleigh.

Jeff Simpson: That's right, yep.

Jenn Jarecki: How long is the overall trail, mileage-wise?

Jeff Simpson: You know what? I've never clocked it, honestly. You know we come out, we might stop and visit, everybody wants to do. We've had three couples or four couples get engaged out here.

Jenn Jarecki: Did you know that was gonna happen?

Jeff Simpson: So Josh was with me. Josh was in on the gig, and Josh says, we get down to where we stop down here, and he says, "We've been seeing an eagle's nest down here."

So, she got off where we stopped, and she's walking back towards the corner, and she's looking up in the trees, and all of a sudden she turns around, and there he was on his knee.

Jenn Jarecki: This is the spot?

Jeff Simpson: This is the spot.

Nathaniel Wilson / Vermont Public Josh Webber

Josh Webber: He's down on his knee. She's staring out while I'm walking back this way. I'm like, "Oh, this is perfect. I can take a picture." Finally, she turns around and it's just like, tears.

Jeff Simpson: It's kind of cool, though.

Josh Webber: Yeah.

Jeff Simpson: Woah. Wait, wait.

Jenn Jarecki: So, did they just decide they were gonna go without you telling them?

Jeff Simpson: Yeah, they haven't been out. So, once you make the trip a few times, they automatically know they're gonna stop and stand and wait, you know what I mean? You know, it's just like anything, it's habit. It's a peaceful place to be. The families come, and they might get off, and the kids might do snow angels, or, you know, pictures, or — everybody's different.

Nathaniel Wilson / Vermont Public Josh Webber, Jenn Jarecki and Jeff Simpson being pulled on the sleigh by horses Jack and Junior.

(Bell chimes)

Jenn Jarecki: This is a gorgeous spot.

Jeff Simpson: Yeah, it, it really is, and you don't hear any traffic. So, yeah, I mean, it's not about the money. I mean, it takes money to feed them, I mean, obviously. But I don't do it thinking I'm gonna make a million dollars, and I like the company. And that's the other thing, when you're out here, people are here because they want to be and everybody's happy, usually. If you're not happy then, well. But usually, everybody's happy. And you know that, well, it does make you feel special.

You know, like last Saturday with them kids, you know, the mother says, "Oh, you're so awesome." And, well, do you hear that every day your job? Somebody come up to you and say, "Jenn, you're awesome, you're doing a great job." You know what I'm saying?

