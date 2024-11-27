Much of Vermont forecast to get several inches of snow on Thanksgiving Day

Much of Vermont is under a winter storm warning for tomorrow.

A Nor’easter moving up the coast is expected to arrive with snow by mid-morning Thursday and intensify through the afternoon and evening.

It will move south to north.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from 1 AM Thu thru 1 AM Fri for Orange, Rutland, Windsor, Bennington, and Windham Counties of VT. Exact snow amounts still uncertain, but the focus will be towards southern VT. pic.twitter.com/97UQYKEmBk — NWS Burlington (@NWSBurlington) November 27, 2024

Accumulation will depend on elevation, with wider valleys getting mostly rain, with maybe an inch or two of snow close to Lake Champlain, according to Jessica Storm, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service (NWS) in Burlington.

“We're looking at snow totals, 5 to 9 inches in some of the higher elevations of the southern and central Greens,” Storm said. “Up to say, 5 or 6 inches at lower elevations.”

The Eye on the Sky forecast from the Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium says the best chance for locally higher snow totals is in the far southern Green Mountains, “where around if not over 10 inches is likely.”

Storm with NWS Burlington says the snow might be wet, and heavy, and could lead to potential power outages, particularly in southern Vermont.

Storm recommends that people check the most up-to-date forecast and consider delaying post-Thanksgiving travel.

If people do travel, she says to bring a winter weather kit.

