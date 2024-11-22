Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

SCHOOL CLOSINGS: See school closures and delays for Vermont and neighboring counties.

Survey shows Vermont youth mental health stuck in pandemic trough

Vermont Public | By Peter Hirschfeld
Published November 22, 2024 at 5:41 PM EST
Lockers and a bench in a school
fstop123/Getty Images/iStockphoto
/
iStockphoto
Mental health metrics plunged during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Vermont’s latest statewide survey of middle and high school students shows that kids have yet to rebound.

Vermont’s latest statewide survey of middle and high school students has intensified concerns about youth mental health.

Kelly Dougherty, deputy commissioner of the Vermont Department of Health, said mental health metrics plunged during the COVID-19 pandemic. And she said the most recent Youth Risk Behavior Survey, released publicly on Friday, shows that kids have yet to rebound.

“A third of high school students said that their mental health was not good most of the time or always, and so that is obviously not good,” Dougherty said. “And it’s even worse for female students and LGBTQ+ students.”

The survey polled more than 15,000 high school students and found that nearly a quarter of them engaged in acts of self-harm over the past year. One in seven said they’d made a suicide plan.

The survey, which has been conducted every two years in Vermont since 2005, asked students for the first time about their social media habits. And 80% of high school students said they check social media accounts at least several times a day.

“And we know that there’s been work done to show that there can be a negative mental health impact from use of social media,” Dougherty said.

Dougherty said her department has launched a number of state-funded programs to address students’ mental health challenges. The Vermont Consultation and Psychiatry Access Program, for example, connects youth with mental health services.

She said the suicide prevention program puts a special focus on female and LGBTQ+ students. And she said other programs are training parents, teachers and students to engage in “youth mental health first aid.”

“So there are a lot of efforts going on in Vermont already,” Dougherty said. “I just think it’s going to take some time to address this problem.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, help is available

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.

_
Tags
Local News Mental HealthLocal NewsDepartment of HealthEducation
Peter Hirschfeld
The Vermont Statehouse is often called the people’s house. I am your eyes and ears there. I keep a close eye on how legislation could affect your life; I also regularly speak to the people who write that legislation.
See stories by Peter Hirschfeld
Latest Stories