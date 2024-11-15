Federal regulators rule Colchester company violated the law after firing employees over pay transparency document

The National Labor Relations Board has ruled that Vermont Information Processing violated federal law when it fired four employees who created a pay transparency document, and ordered the company to provide back pay.

“We’re certainly pleased with this decision — we think the NLRB got this case right,” said Claudine Safar, the attorney representing the former VIP employees, in an interview this week.

The employees, Christopher Bendel, Gordon Dragoon, Kaleb Noble and Kestrel Swift, created and distributed a spreadsheet in February 2022 in which they and other VIP employees voluntarily shared their salary information. Bendel was fired shortly after a member of VIP’s management saw the spreadsheet, and the other three employees were fired after speaking out about Bendel’s dismissal. The company has defended their actions, and in filings with NLRB said the former employees were disgruntled, using VIP computers to disrupt the workplace, and plotting to quit and take other coworkers with them.

The Nov. 5 decision by the NLRB backs up a ruling made in July 2023 by Administrative Law Judge Arthur Amchan that found the four former employees were unlawfully terminated and ordered the company to give them back pay.

VIP, a Colchester-based company, creates software and other tools for beverage makers and distributors. The company employs nearly 600 people, and has operated in the state since 1972, according to their website.

The company’s attorney, Stephen Ellis, said in an email this week that VIP “strongly disagrees with the Board’s decision and is preparing its appeal.”

Safar, the attorney for the former VIP employees, said she’s expecting the company’s appeal but believes her clients have a strong case.

“Particularly where you've been told that what you did was unlawful twice, not only by an administrative law judge, but also being told by the board,” Safar said. “I think there's very little likelihood that there's going to be success on yet another appeal.”

