FEMA seeks assistance applications for July floods

More than 2,000 Vermonters have filed individual assistance claims with the Federal Emergency Management Agency for damage related to two major disasters in July.

Residents in seven counties are eligible for FEMA assistance for floods that hit Vermont on July 10 and 11. And residents in three of those counties — Essex, Orleans and Caledonia — can also draw down aid for floods that struck the Northeast Kingdom between July 29 and July 31.

FEMA’s Federal Coordinating Officer William Roy said his agency is now working on seven disaster recovery missions in Vermont that date to July 2023. And he said 330 FEMA staffers are on the ground in Vermont to help individuals and municipalities navigate the application process.

“Disaster survivor assistance teams have already visited over 15,000 homes across the two disasters,” Roy said at a press conference Tuesday. “Over 1,800 home inspections have been completed.”

The deadline for filing individual assistance claims for both disasters is Nov. 25. Gov. Phil Scott said anyone struggling with the application process should visit one of FEMA’s four disaster recovery centers.

“If you need help filling out your application or have any questions about the FEMA process, you can go to these centers for help,” he said.

Disaster recovery centers are open in Island Pond, Lyndon, Waterbury and Hinesburg from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Residents in eligible counties can also apply online at www.disasterassistance.gov, or by calling 800-621-3362.

