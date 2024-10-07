Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Downtown Montpelier has a post office again, 15 months after flood

Vermont Public | By Bob Kinzel
Published October 7, 2024 at 3:48 PM EDT
A person walks toward a desk in a gray and beige room. A sign on the wall says "Parcel Pick Up Here"
Bob Kinzel
/
Vermont Public
A new post office in Montpelier had a "soft opening" on Monday, Oct. 7.

Montpelier has a downtown, retail post office once again.

The Capital City has been without one for the past 15 months after the historic 2023 summer floods closed down the city's federal building.

On Monday, with little fanfare, the U.S. Postal Service announced the immediate "soft opening" of a new post office in Montpelier's City Center building. The announcement caught many city officials and residents by surprise.

Nancy Reed was pleased to find the post office open at lunchtime.

"I just think people have a to-do list and they go to the hardware store and they go to the grocery store and they go to the post office and it's all right in one place," Reed said. "I think that having a post office back in town — downtown, in the heart, is really important to Montpelier."

Postal clerk Wendy Gillander is thrilled to be back downtown.

"It's been a long time since we've sold stamps, so it's going to be very exciting to have that opportunity to service our customers again in Montpelier," Gillander said.

An official reopening event for the post office is scheduled for this Saturday.

Local News Local NewsFlooding in VermontMontpelier
Bob Kinzel
Bob Kinzel has been covering the Vermont Statehouse since 1981 — longer than any continuously serving member of the Legislature. With his wealth of institutional knowledge, he answers your questions on our series, "Ask Bob."
Latest Stories