New owners of Killington and Pico promise capital improvements

Vermont Public | By Nina Keck
Published September 30, 2024 at 10:16 PM EDT
Gondolas at Killington.
Nina Keck
/
Vermont Public File
Killington Resort, pictured in 2018, has been sold to a group of investors who plan $30 million in capital improvements over the next two seasons.

Killington and Pico ski resorts have been sold to a group of 16 investors, which includes members of POWDR, the company that’s owned Killington and Pico since 2007.

Great Gulf, the developer behind a new ski village at Killington, is also among the investor group.

Killington President Mike Solimano announced he will stay on as president and CEO. No purchase price was given but Solimano says the transaction went through without any debt.

The new owners have pledged $30 million in capital improvements over the next two seasons.

Planned upgrades include 1,000 new snowmaking guns, replacing the lift on the Superstar trail, and replacing the Skyeship gondola.

