Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Support staff vote to unionize at Central Vermont Medical Center

Vermont Public | By Elodie Reed
Published September 6, 2024 at 2:57 PM EDT
A photo of a dozen people holding their arms up in fists and smiling. They're standing in a bowling alley.
Chrissy Searles
/
Courtesy
Members of the new Central Vermont Medical Center support staff union celebrate their election win with a bowling party at Twin City Family Fun Center in Barre on Thursday, Sept. 5.

Following a vote of 244 to 66 in an election held Wednesday and Thursday, support staff will unionize at Central Vermont Medical Center. Once that vote is certified by the National Labor Relations Board, the union will represent nearly 450 employees at the Berlin hospital.

Licensed nursing assistant and union organizer Ashley Copeland says the bargaining team plans to negotiate for experience-based pay scales, work flexibility, safe staffing ratios, and more transparency with management.

A photo of a woman with long blonde hair, light skin and blue eyes smiling while wearing an orange, purple and red patterned shirt and an LNA tag.
Courtesy
Ashley Copeland has been working as a licensed nursing assistant at Central Vermont Medical Center for over two years, and in various health care support roles since she was a teenager.

She says she and her coworkers have been feeling burnt out, undervalued and undercompensated.

"Not even being able to get my basic needs met at work... things like, you know, going to the bathroom, actually, taking a lunch break, being able to breathe so that I could care for my patients. It made me feel like some change needed to happen," she says.

Copeland, who is 32 and has worked in health care since she was a teenager as not only as an LNA but as a rehab aid, housekeeper and kitchen staffer, says it will be particularly powerful for people in support roles to now have a voice at work.

"We've always been kind of the underdogs, and yet we're the foundation," she says. "Because you can't do any — you can't run or operate any facility, hospital or nursing home without support staff."

The support staff campaign went on for 10 months before this week's election. Organizer and LNA and mental health tech Chrissy Searles says it's been stressful for both management and staff, but that organizers expected to win the vote this week because of what they shared with coworkers.

A photo of a woman with light skin and short dark brown hair. She's smiling and wearing a red shirt reading "we are CVHU. Recruit, [unknown], Respect."
Courtesy
Chrissy Searles is a licensed nursing assistant and mental health tech at Central Vermont Medical Center. She's been working as an LNA for 29 years.

"When people really got informed with the truth and what, what a union was — which was all of us coming together collaboratively, and for us all to come together to make a decision for all of us and what's best for all of us — I think a lot of people jumped on board with that," she says.

After the election, support staff members celebrated with pizza and bowling at Twin City Family Fun Center in Barre. The next step is to choose their bargaining team, then negotiate their first contract with CVMC.

In a statement shared with Vermont Public on Friday, CVMC wrote that it has "been steadfast in our commitment to engage in this process with integrity, truthfulness and adherence to the regulations set forth by the National Labor Relations Board."

The hospital also wrote that it was "committed to ensuring that we provide the highest possible quality of care for the communities we serve."

The CVMC support staff are the third group of Vermont hospital support staff to unionize in less than two years. They join support staff unions at Porter Medical Center in Middlebury and UVM Medical Center in Burlington, and all three are represented by AFT Vermont.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.

_
Tags
Local News Local NewsHealth CareHospitalsEconomy & Working
Elodie Reed
Elodie is a reporter and producer for Vermont Public. She previously worked as a multimedia journalist at the Concord Monitor, the St. Albans Messenger and the Monadnock Ledger-Transcript, and she's freelanced for The Atlantic, the Christian Science Monitor, the Berkshire Eagle and the Bennington Banner. In 2019, she earned her MFA in creative nonfiction writing from Southern New Hampshire University.
See stories by Elodie Reed
Latest Stories