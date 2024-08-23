Whooping cough is reappearing in Vermont after years of few cases

Nearly 30 people in Vermont have come down with whooping cough this summer. The disease, also known as pertussis, is caused by a bacteria that damages the airways of the lungs and is spread through air droplets from close contacts.

It’s especially dangerous for infants, who can struggle to breathe following an infection and frequently require hospitalization.

Many of the recent cases in the state have been among unvaccinated kids, including over a dozen in Windham County.

“Alone, this is not necessarily a significant number of cases,” said Laura Ann Nicolai, an epidemiologist with the Vermont Department of Health.

But pertussis cases often peak every few years.

“We are overdue for one of those waves,” Nicolai said.

Last year, only one case of the disease was reported in Vermont, following several years of little to no cases.

This summer, since the initial cluster of cases near Brattleboro, several people have tested positive in five other counties, and a handful of other cases are currently under investigation.

The uptick in cases in Vermont follows a trend nationwide, as the disease returns to pre-pandemic levels , according to the Centers for Disease Control.

And unlike many cases of COVID-19, pertussis requires treatment from a clinician, according to Nicolai.

“With pertussis, without appropriate antibiotic treatment, you can spread the bacteria and infect other people for up to 21 days,” she said.

The best way to protect yourself from the disease is vaccination. Doctors recommend babies and young kids get a series of vaccinations, and a dose before middle school. Then, adults are recommended to get a booster every 10 years, typically part of a tetanus shot.

