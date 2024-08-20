Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Feds grant Vermont a disaster declaration for earlier July storms

Vermont Public | By Lola Duffort
Published August 20, 2024 at 6:31 PM EDT
Fallen trees and other debris lie across a bridge with damaged pavement
Dmitry Belyakov
/
Associated Press
Debris is strewn about a damaged bridge over the Winooski River following flooding caused by the remnants of Hurricane Beryl, Thursday, July 11, 2024, in Plainfield.

Individuals and municipalities impacted by the earlier July storms are now eligible for federal help. President Joe Biden on Tuesday approved Vermont’s request for a major disaster declaration for the flooding and landslides that occurred between July 9 and 11.

“The impact of this storm on communities and individuals has been significant, and while these federal resources won’t alleviate all of those burdens, this financial support is critical to our state’s recovery,” Gov. Phil Scott said in a statement. “I appreciate President Biden and FEMA’s support, and we’re ready to help Vermonters and municipalities throughout recovery.”

The major disaster declaration will allow homeowners and renters in Addison, Caledonia, Chittenden, Essex, Lamoille, Orleans and Washington counties to apply for help from FEMA. FEMA’s individual assistance program allows those impacted by disaster to receive partial reimbursement for expenses that aren’t covered by insurance or other forms of aid. Eligible expenses include rental assistance, home repair, home replacement, lodging and other expenses.

While welcome news, state officials have emphasized that FEMA’s aid will be no panacea. Cash assistance maxes out at $42,500, and rental assistance will only go so far in a state with extraordinarily few available rentals.

“There are many people that that is not going to make whole,” said Vermont’s chief recovery officer, Doug Farnham.

Vermonters in eligible counties can apply for individual assistance here or call 1-800-621-3362. Those who have previously reported damage to 211 must still register with and apply for funds through FEMA.

The declaration also includes funding to help cities and towns in the same seven counties repair public infrastructure damaged by the floods. FEMA’s public assistance program allows communities to receive 75% reimbursement for repairs to public infrastructure. Briefings for town officials will be scheduled and announced soon, the governor’s office said.

Vermont has requested Orange County be added to the public assistance declaration, and a decision on that request is expected shortly.

This week’s disaster declaration does not cover damage from the storm which took place from July 30 to 31. A separate disaster declaration request is in the works for that flood, which most acutely impacted the Northeast Kingdom. Officials continue to encourage Vermonters impacted by that storm to report their damage to 211, since data from the hotline will be used to build the state’s case for federal help.

The disaster declaration granted to Vermont on Tuesday is the state’s sixth in just over a year.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message.
Tags
Local News Flooding in VermontLocal News
Lola Duffort
Lola is Vermont Public's education and youth reporter, covering schools, child care, the child protection system and anything that matters to kids and families. She's previously reported in Vermont, New Hampshire, Florida (where she grew up) and Canada (where she went to college).
See stories by Lola Duffort
Latest Stories