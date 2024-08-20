Feds grant Vermont a disaster declaration for earlier July storms

Individuals and municipalities impacted by the earlier July storms are now eligible for federal help. President Joe Biden on Tuesday approved Vermont’s request for a major disaster declaration for the flooding and landslides that occurred between July 9 and 11.

“The impact of this storm on communities and individuals has been significant, and while these federal resources won’t alleviate all of those burdens, this financial support is critical to our state’s recovery,” Gov. Phil Scott said in a statement. “I appreciate President Biden and FEMA’s support, and we’re ready to help Vermonters and municipalities throughout recovery.”

The major disaster declaration will allow homeowners and renters in Addison, Caledonia, Chittenden, Essex, Lamoille, Orleans and Washington counties to apply for help from FEMA. FEMA’s individual assistance program allows those impacted by disaster to receive partial reimbursement for expenses that aren’t covered by insurance or other forms of aid. Eligible expenses include rental assistance, home repair, home replacement, lodging and other expenses.

While welcome news, state officials have emphasized that FEMA’s aid will be no panacea. Cash assistance maxes out at $42,500, and rental assistance will only go so far in a state with extraordinarily few available rentals.

“There are many people that that is not going to make whole,” said Vermont’s chief recovery officer, Doug Farnham.

Vermonters in eligible counties can apply for individual assistance here or call 1-800-621-3362. Those who have previously reported damage to 211 must still register with and apply for funds through FEMA.

The declaration also includes funding to help cities and towns in the same seven counties repair public infrastructure damaged by the floods. FEMA’s public assistance program allows communities to receive 75% reimbursement for repairs to public infrastructure. Briefings for town officials will be scheduled and announced soon, the governor’s office said.

Vermont has requested Orange County be added to the public assistance declaration, and a decision on that request is expected shortly.

This week’s disaster declaration does not cover damage from the storm which took place from July 30 to 31. A separate disaster declaration request is in the works for that flood, which most acutely impacted the Northeast Kingdom. Officials continue to encourage Vermonters impacted by that storm to report their damage to 211, since data from the hotline will be used to build the state’s case for federal help.

The disaster declaration granted to Vermont on Tuesday is the state’s sixth in just over a year.

