Vermont to seek disaster declaration for NEK floods

This ink isn't quite dry on Vermont's last disaster declaration request to the federal government, and already, it's applying for another one.

Gov. Phil Scott's office submitted a request to the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Friday to assess the damage from the flooding that took place on July 30 and July 31 in the Northeast Kingdom.

That's the first step in applying for a federal disaster declaration, which, if granted, would unlock federal aid to local and state governments — and potentially individuals, too.

The overnight storm earlier this week dropped record rainfall on the region, destroyed homes, stranded residents and washed out roads. State officials say they've already tallied over $6 million in damage to public infrastructure.

Including the historic flooding that occurred last July, Vermont has already been granted five disaster declarations from the federal government in roughly a year. It's currently awaiting approval for a sixth, from the floods that occurred just weeks ago after the remnants of Hurricane Beryl arrived in Vermont.

“Many of the communities impacted by the July 30-31 storms were still cleaning up from flooding less than a month ago,” Scott said in a press release. “This intense rainstorm devastated homes, businesses, roads, bridges, culverts and other public infrastructure. Vermonters impacted should report damage to 211, so we have the information we need to make our case for additional federal resources.”

The state is asking FEMA to assess whether Caledonia, Essex, and Orleans counties qualify for public assistance — which would reimburse governments for 75% of eligible expenses recovering from the storm. Vermont’s request also asks the federal agency to review damage to determine if it meets thresholds necessary to unlock cash assistance for homeowners and renters in Essex and Caledonia counties.

Getting a declaration that includes individual assistance is generally more difficult than one just for public assistance. But Doug Farnham, Vermont's chief recovery officer, said that the compounding effect of these successive storms may help Vermont's case to the feds.

"All of these events have been painful for people. And FEMA's process does actually account for the cumulative impact of that pain," he said. "It can help us get a declaration where otherwise some of the floods may not have gotten one by themselves."

