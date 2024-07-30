Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont Emergency Board green lights $5 million for flood-impacted towns

Vermont Public | By Lola Duffort
Published July 30, 2024 at 5:15 PM EDT
A large portion of paved road has fallen in, forming a huge hole outside a multi-story building with a sign that reads "Barnet Village Store."
Peter Hirschfeld
/
Vermont Public
The Barnet Village Store in Barnet, pictured on Friday, July 12, after the Stevens River tore away a portion of the street during the floods.

A special fiscal panel has given the Scott administration the green light to dole out up to $5 million in low or no-interest loans to flood-impacted municipalities.

Doug Farnham, Vermont's chief recovery officer, told the state's emergency board Tuesday that while the federal government is still assessing damage from flooding earlier this month, it's already clear that some towns will absolutely need the cash.

"Several communities have experienced damage which exceeds their short-term ability, their cash ability to conduct those repairs significantly — in some cases, to the order of potentially more than five times their annual budget," Farnham said.

The state is still awaiting word from the Federal Emergency Management Agency about whether Vermont will be granted a major disaster declaration — and the federal dollars that come with it.

Gov. Phil Scott expressed confidence in an interview Tuesday that Vermont would receive such a declaration. But he also said it's likely the amount of damage will only qualify Vermont for a 75% reimbursement rate from FEMA, instead of the 90% match unlocked after last year's historic flood.

"We'll have to have ongoing conversations about what we do from there. But this is really just a bridge to keep them going in the short time," he said. "This is not over."

_
Lola Duffort
Lola is Vermont Public's education and youth reporter, covering schools, child care, the child protection system and anything that matters to kids and families. She's previously reported in Vermont, New Hampshire, Florida (where she grew up) and Canada (where she went to college).
