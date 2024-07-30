NWS issues flash flood emergency for parts of Northeast Kingdom

Updated at 7:32 a.m.

The National Weather Service is reporting life-threatening flooding in the Northeast Kingdom, after 4 to 7 inches of rainfall overnight.

St. Johnsbury and parts of Essex and Orleans counties are under a flash flood emergency until 8:15 a.m. Island Pond and Morgan are under a flash flood watch until 10:45 a.m.

Flash flood emergencies are rare and pose a severe threat to human life. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or an evacuation order.

Vermont Emergency Management sent swift water rescue teams to the area overnight and conducted approximately two dozen rescues, according to spokesman Mark Bosma.

Several road closures are being reported across the Kingdom, including US-2 and multiple spots of US-5 in Saint Johnsbury, parts of State Route 111 in Morgan and Route 114 in East Burke. Find up-to-date road info at New England 511.

The National Weather Service says more isolated storms and downpours could result in more flooding and strong winds this afternoon into evening.

Several hundred households are also without power right now, according to VT Outages.

The flooding incident is active and more closures are expected.

