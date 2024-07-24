Most of Vermont's workers made less than the state average annual wage in 2023

Vermont’s annual wage jumped last year to almost $62,000, but most of the workers in the state did not see that jump in income.

Only workers in Chittenden and Washington counties had an average wage in 2023 that was above the state average, according to a report by the group Public Assets Institute, which looked at data from the Vermont Department of Labor.

But because almost 45% of the jobs in the state were located in those two regions, the wage increases there pushed the statewide average 3.7% over the previous year.

Wages in Vermont’s other 12 counties were below the state average.

The average annual wage in Chittenden County was $70,269, and in Washington County it was $64,682.

Essex County had the lowest annual average salary at $47,479, and it also had the smallest share of jobs.

Grand Isle and Orleans counties also saw an annual wage below $50,000 in 2023.

The largest increase in the annual wage was in Grand Isle, which saw a more than 7% jump, going from $45,632 in 2022 to $49,004 the following year.

The smallest annual increase was in Essex County where the annual average wage went from $46,651 to $47,479, a 1.8% increase.

No county in Vermont had an annual average wage above the national average, which was about $72,000 last year.

The annual report uses data from the Vermont Department of Labor.

