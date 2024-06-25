Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Skull found in Cavendish identified as man who disappeared in 2010

Vermont Public | By Liam Elder-Connors
Published June 25, 2024 at 4:16 PM EDT
A green car with a yellow stripe that says "state trooper."
Adam Silverman
/
Vermont State Police
The identification of the skull is the second time in recent weeks that Vermont State Police have announced a development in a cold case.

Vermont State Police announced Tuesday that a human skull found in Cavendish four years ago belongs to Bryan Gomez, who was reported missing in 2010. Investigators have not been able to determine the cause or manner of the 48-year-old man’s death.

Gomez’s skull was found by a hunter in the woods in Cavendish in November 2020.

DNA from the skull was compared to the genetic profile of Gomez's siblings, and there was "strong support for relatedness," state police said in a press release on Tuesday.

Gomez, who lived in Cavendish, was reported missing July 6, 2010, after his neighbor reported not seeing him for a few weeks. After the first report, Gomez’s case worker called for a welfare check because they hadn’t heard from him in about a month.

According to state police, Gomez had “some mental health limitations,” and was known to hitchhike since he didn’t have a car.

More from Vermont Public: VSP's Major Crime Unit investigates dozens of cold cases. It can be a challenge to move them forward

The identification of Gomez’s skull is the second time in recent weeks that Vermont State Police have announced a development in a cold case. Earlier this month, the agency closed the 1982 case of an infant found dead in Northfield.

There are currently more than 80 unsolved homicides and missing persons cases in Vermont.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.

Liam Elder-Connors
Liam is Vermont Public’s public safety reporter, focusing on law enforcement, courts and the prison system.
