Parent company of SunCommon files for bankruptcy
The parent company of Williston's SunCommon, the largest solar company in Vermont, has declared bankruptcy.
iSun declared bankruptcy in federal court last week, citing declining revenue. It's asking a judge to oversee a sale to preserve some of its operations.
iSun says it lost money in 2022 and 2023 and is currently losing a quarter million dollars a week. The company says rising interest rates have depressed residential solar sales.
iSun purchased SunCommon, a residential solar installer, in 2021.
The company has 196 employees. Its stock was delisted in May.
Its largest creditor is Green Mountain Electric Supply in Colchester, which claims it's owed $1.8 million. iSun says it disputes that amount.
Seven Days first reported the news.
