Parent company of SunCommon files for bankruptcy

Vermont Public | By Abagael Giles
Published June 10, 2024 at 4:07 PM EDT
A worker kneels on a roof
Howard Weiss-Tisman
/
Vermont Public File
Jake Allen, an installer with SunCommon, works on a roof in Milton in 2022.

The parent company of Williston's SunCommon, the largest solar company in Vermont, has declared bankruptcy.

iSun declared bankruptcy in federal court last week, citing declining revenue.  It's asking a judge to oversee a sale to preserve some of its operations.

iSun says it lost money in 2022 and 2023 and is currently losing a quarter million dollars a week. The company says rising interest rates have depressed residential solar sales.

iSun purchased SunCommon, a residential solar installer, in 2021.

The company has 196 employees. Its stock was delisted in May.

Its largest creditor is Green Mountain Electric Supply in Colchester, which claims it's owed $1.8 million. iSun says it disputes that amount.

Seven Days first reported the news.

Tags
Local News Local NewsSustainable PowerBusiness
Abagael Giles
Abagael is Vermont Public's climate and environment reporter, focusing on the energy transition and how the climate crisis is impacting Vermonters — and Vermont’s landscape.

Abagael joined Vermont Public in 2020. Previously, she was the assistant editor at Vermont Sports and Vermont Ski + Ride magazines. She covered dairy and agriculture for The Addison Independent and got her start covering land use, water and the Los Angeles Aqueduct for The Sheet: News, Views & Culture of the Eastern Sierra in Mammoth Lakes, Ca.
