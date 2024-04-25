Vermont House passes bill that would expedite New Americans' access to education grants

The Vermont House on Thursday passed a bill that expands educational opportunities for refugees and other New Americans.

The legislation eliminates a one-year residency requirement for individuals to be eligible for grants from the Vermont Student Assistance Corporation.

New Americans is a term that refers to recent arrivals in Vermont or other states. Last year, an estimated 500 refugees relocated to Vermont.

More from Vermont Public: Who's a 'New American'? Unpacking the phrase and its use in Vermont

House Education Chair Rep. Peter Conlon, a Democrat from Addison County, told his colleagues that the grants will make it possible for residents to immediately begin their workforce training.

"Vermont needs 10,000 more people tomorrow to fill open jobs, and there's no way to accomplish that without immigration — to help our New Americans see Vermont as a place that is willing to invest in them and help them lay down roots that will benefit us all for years to come," Conlon said.

More from Vermont Public: New Americans in Vermont could access education grants sooner under new legislation

Advocates who work with refugees in Vermont said the current one-year residency requirement delays access to opportunities that can help New Americans thrive in their new communities.

The bill has already passed the Senate.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.