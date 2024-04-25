Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vermont House passes bill that would expedite New Americans' access to education grants

Vermont Public | By Bob Kinzel
Published April 25, 2024 at 2:02 PM EDT
A sign marking the Vermont Refugee Resettlement Program office in Colchester.
Meg Malone
/
Vermont Public file
In 2023, Vermont resettled around 500 refugees through resettlement agencies like the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants, based in Colchester.

The Vermont House on Thursday passed a bill that expands educational opportunities for refugees and other New Americans.

The legislation eliminates a one-year residency requirement for individuals to be eligible for grants from the Vermont Student Assistance Corporation.

New Americans is a term that refers to recent arrivals in Vermont or other states. Last year, an estimated 500 refugees relocated to Vermont.

More from Vermont Public: Who's a 'New American'? Unpacking the phrase and its use in Vermont

House Education Chair Rep. Peter Conlon, a Democrat from Addison County, told his colleagues that the grants will make it possible for residents to immediately begin their workforce training.

"Vermont needs 10,000 more people tomorrow to fill open jobs, and there's no way to accomplish that without immigration — to help our New Americans see Vermont as a place that is willing to invest in them and help them lay down roots that will benefit us all for years to come," Conlon said.

More from Vermont Public: New Americans in Vermont could access education grants sooner under new legislation

Advocates who work with refugees in Vermont said the current one-year residency requirement delays access to opportunities that can help New Americans thrive in their new communities.

The bill has already passed the Senate.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.
Tags
Local News Local NewsVermont LegislatureRefugeesImmigrationEducation
Bob Kinzel
Bob Kinzel has been covering the Vermont Statehouse since 1981 — longer than any continuously serving member of the Legislature. With his wealth of institutional knowledge, he answers your questions on our series, "Ask Bob."
See stories by Bob Kinzel
Latest Stories