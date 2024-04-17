Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

It's a high-risk time for fires in Vermont, says National Weather Service

By Adiah Gholston
Published April 17, 2024
A brown sign features a bear wearing blue jeans and a hat, but shirtless, and holding a shovel. The sign warns of high fire risk
April McCullum
/
Vermont Public
A sign warns of high risk of forest fires in Essex Junction on April 12, 2023. The U.S. Forest Service urged the public to check with their local fire warden before burning brush, and reminded Vermonters that homeowners must obtain burn permits.

We're in the thick of mud season — but Vermonters should also be wary of fires this time of year, according to the National Weather Service.

The service says three quarters of the state’s fires happen in April and May.

There are a lot of dead grass, leaves and twigs on the ground right now, before the spring green-up comes in force.

National Weather Service meteorologist Robert Haynes says that poses a major fire risk, especially after a strong cold front comes through.

"A lot of times those strong cold fronts also bring some faster winds," Haynes said. "And so the combination of those dry dew points in those faster winds helped to drive higher fire weather concerns during the month of April and May.”

Haynes is asking Vermonters to respect any burn bans that may be in effect. And he says you're required to get a burn permit from your local fire warden before setting a fire.

Adiah Gholston
