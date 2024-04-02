Late season winter storm expected for parts of Vermont this week

A late season storm is expected to bring a wintry mix to Vermont over the next couple days.

The National Weather Service predicts the Champlain Valley will receive 2 to 4 inches of snow. Meanwhile, the highest peaks of the Green Mountain could get 12 to 18 inches.

The storm begins with a rain-snow mix mid-day Wednesday, then slowly transitions into solid snowfall as evening temperatures drop.

A winter storm will impact the region Wednesday afternoon through Thursday, bringing elevation-dependent snow and strong winds. Power outages will be possible from the snow and winds. Lighter snow showers will continue into Saturday pic.twitter.com/k0Iki56yQp — NWS Burlington (@NWSBurlington) April 1, 2024

Weather Service Meteorologist Brook Taber says that mix could create hazardous road conditions.

“The overnight travel on Wednesday night and then Thursday morning commute look to be impacted with the snow covered in slippery roads," Taber says.

The National Weather Service is also predicting some strong winds Wednesday into Thursday.

"We could see wind gusts anywhere from 45 to 65 miles per hour, and that would be Wednesday night into Thursday," Taber says. "And those strong winds could produce some isolated to scattered power outages.”

He says communities such as Huntington, East Middlebury, Ripton and Rutland will be most impacted.

Taber says road conditions should quickly improve by Thursday afternoon due to warming temperatures. Still, he says back roads, dirt roads, fields and any other non-pavement surfaces could become hazardous because of mud — just in time for the thousands of people expected to stream into Vermont during Monday's total solar eclipse.

