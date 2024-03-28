E-cigarette usage doubles in Vermont as bill seeks to ban flavored tobacco

A new survey from the Vermont Department of Health found that the rate of electronic cigarette use in the state doubled between 2016 and 2022.

E-cigarette use among adults went up from 3% to 6% during that span, while cigarette smoking decreased from 17% to 13%.

Around half of Vermont cigarette smokers use flavored tobacco, according to the survey. When solely looking at e-cigarette users, that number jumps to nearly 90%.

The Legislature recently passed a bill banning a number of flavored tobacco products. Gov. Phil Scott is weighing whether to sign it, because of how it may impact state revenues. Supporters say the health care savings that could result from the ban would offset the loss in revenues.

Of adults who took the survey, 53% said they supported outlawing the sale of products with flavored tobacco in the state. However, there is less support among people who currently use tobacco — 24% of that group said they supported a flavored tobacco ban.

