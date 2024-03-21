Scott could veto bill to ban flavored tobacco and e-cigarette products in Vermont

The Vermont House and Senate have agreed on a bill that bans the sale of flavored tobacco and electronic cigarette products.

But the legislation faces a possible veto from Gov. Phil Scott.

Backers of the ban say the state spends roughly $400 million a year to treat tobacco related illnesses, and that the tobacco industry targets younger smokers with fruit flavored vaping products and BIPOC adults with menthol cigarettes.

It's estimated that the ban could result in a $15 million loss in state tax revenue, which has Gov. Scott concerned.

At a recent press conference, he also said the bill is inconsistent with state law, which allows the sale of flavored alcohol and cannabis products.

"So it just seems like we're not being fair about this in some respects. I mean, we already do it in some, many areas," Scott said. "If it's $15 million that we stand to lose by putting this ban into place, I think we better reflect on that."

Supporters of the bill argue that the loss in revenue will be offset by the huge savings in health care costs associated with the ban.

