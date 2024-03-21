Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Scott could veto bill to ban flavored tobacco and e-cigarette products in Vermont

Vermont Public | By Bob Kinzel
Published March 21, 2024 at 4:43 PM EDT
The gold dome of the Montpelier statehouse in the middle of the day.
Sophie Stephens
/
Vermont Public
Lawmakers in the Vermont House and Senate agreed on a bill Thursday that would ban flavored tobacco and electronic cigarette products. Gov. Scott may stop it with a veto.

The Vermont House and Senate have agreed on a bill that bans the sale of flavored tobacco and electronic cigarette products.

But the legislation faces a possible veto from Gov. Phil Scott.

Backers of the ban say the state spends roughly $400 million a year to treat tobacco related illnesses, and that the tobacco industry targets younger smokers with fruit flavored vaping products and BIPOC adults with menthol cigarettes.

It's estimated that the ban could result in a $15 million loss in state tax revenue, which has Gov. Scott concerned.

At a recent press conference, he also said the bill is inconsistent with state law, which allows the sale of flavored alcohol and cannabis products.

"So it just seems like we're not being fair about this in some respects. I mean, we already do it in some, many areas," Scott said. "If it's $15 million that we stand to lose by putting this ban into place, I think we better reflect on that."

Supporters of the bill argue that the loss in revenue will be offset by the huge savings in health care costs associated with the ban.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.
Tags
Local News Local NewsVermont LegislatureGovernment & Politics
Bob Kinzel
Bob Kinzel has been covering the Vermont Statehouse since 1981 — longer than any continuously serving member of the Legislature. With his wealth of institutional knowledge, he answers your questions on our series, "Ask Bob."
See stories by Bob Kinzel
Latest Stories