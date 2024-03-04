President Biden declares Vermont’s December floods a major disaster, grants access to federal aid

President Joe Biden on Saturday declared a mid-December storm that flooded parts of Vermont as a major disaster.

The state is now set to receive federal assistance to aid in recovery efforts in the areas affected by the extreme weather on December 18 and 19.

Counties eligible for federal funding include Essex, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans, Rutland, Windham and Windsor. They will be able to reimburse 75% of eligible recovery costs through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Public Assistance Program.

Last month, Gov. Phil Scott sent a request to the White House asking for help with the hardest hit counties, as well as Hazard Mitigation Assistance to be used statewide. The letter detailed evacuations and school closures, swift water rescues and extensive flood damage to roads and structures across the state.

According to a December damage assessment, the flooding caused $1.9 million in damage to public infrastructure, but the Scott administration said the final cost will likely be higher.

More from Vermont Public: Here's where the December 2023 river flooding, rainfall hit hardest in Vermont

“I appreciate the Federal government’s quick response to the flooding disasters we’ve faced over the last several months. Between the July, August and December flooding, we have a long road ahead and my team will continue to do all we can to help with recovery, and support mitigation that will better secure communities in the future,” Gov. Scott said in a press release Monday.

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and approved following further damage assessments.

