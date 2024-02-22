Telemedicine could become more accessible in Vermont, thanks to legislation approved by House

The Vermont House on Thursday gave its strong approval to legislation intended to make telemedicine more accessible.

The use of telemedicine skyrocketed in Vermont at the onset of the COVID pandemic and remains popular.

Under this bill, health insurance plans must reimburse in-person, video and audio-only health care services at the same rate.

Rep. Melanie Carpenter, a Democrat from Hyde Park, told her colleagues that telemedicine has become a key part of the state's health care system.

"They're important because they can increase access to health care for patients and provide more tools in the tool box for providers," Carpenter said. "This is especially important for patients who live in rural areas and for older Vermonters who may find travel more difficult."

Carpenter says telemedicine has also expanded access to mental health services in many parts of Vermont.

