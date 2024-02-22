Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Telemedicine could become more accessible in Vermont, thanks to legislation approved by House

Vermont Public | By Bob Kinzel
Published February 22, 2024 at 5:30 PM EST
A senior's hand has a blood pressure monitor on the pointer finger. A laptop screen nearby shows a video call with her doctor.
staticnak1983/Getty Images
/
iStock
Lawmakers say the legislation could improve access to health care, especially for senior and rural Vermonters.

The Vermont House on Thursday gave its strong approval to legislation intended to make telemedicine more accessible.

The use of telemedicine skyrocketed in Vermont at the onset of the COVID pandemic and remains popular.

Under this bill, health insurance plans must reimburse in-person, video and audio-only health care services at the same rate.

Rep. Melanie Carpenter, a Democrat from Hyde Park, told her colleagues that telemedicine has become a key part of the state's health care system.

"They're important because they can increase access to health care for patients and provide more tools in the tool box for providers," Carpenter said. "This is especially important for patients who live in rural areas and for older Vermonters who may find travel more difficult."

Carpenter says telemedicine has also expanded access to mental health services in many parts of Vermont.

Bob Kinzel
Bob Kinzel has been covering the Vermont Statehouse since 1981 — longer than any continuously serving member of the Legislature. With his wealth of institutional knowledge, he answers your questions on our series, "Ask Bob."
