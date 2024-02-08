Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vermont House votes to expand equal pay protections for workers

Vermont Public | By Peter Hirschfeld
Published February 8, 2024 at 3:54 PM EST
A photo of curved wooden desks on a red and gold rug. No one is sitting at the desks
Elodie Reed
/
Vermont Public
The updates will align the categories protected under the Equal Pay Act with those protected under Vermont's Fair Employment Practice Act.

The Vermont Legislature is poised to expand the number of workers who are protected by the state’s Equal Pay Act.

It’s been more than 50 years since Congress passed the federal Equal Pay Act, and Middletown Springs Rep. Robin Chesnut-Tangerman said this week that Vermont’s version of the law is due for an update.

“And as we progress, we add to our awareness of the injustices and inequities that are often an unseen part of modern life,” he said.

More from Vermont Public: Vermont House approves legislation to prohibit race-based hair discrimination

The Equal Pay Act of 1963 only prohibits sex-based pay discrimination. Vermont lawmakers have, over time, have added protections based on sexual orientation, race, gender identity and age.

The Vermont House of Representatives voted unanimously Thursday to extend equal pay protections based on a workers’ religion, color, ancestry, place of birth, crime victim status and disability.

The Legislature made similar changes to Vermont’s Fair Employment Practice Act last year, and Chesnut-Tangerman said the two statutes should align.

“So that all categories that are protected from employment discrimination are now also protected from pay discrimination,” he said.

The Senate is expected to sign off on the legislation later in the session. A spokesperson for the Scott administration says the Republican governor supports the bill.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.
Tags
Local News Local NewsVermont LegislatureGovernment & Politics
Peter Hirschfeld
The Vermont Statehouse is often called the people’s house. I am your eyes and ears there. I keep a close eye on how legislation could affect your life; I also regularly speak to the people who write that legislation.
See stories by Peter Hirschfeld
Latest Stories