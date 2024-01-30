Vermont's ag agency is working with the private sector to raise money for flood-impacted farmers

The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets (VAAFM) — in collaboration with private organizations — has launched a campaign to help Vermont farms recover from damage caused by recent severe weather and flooding.

The Dig Deep Vermont campaign was launched in January.

Scott Waterman is with VAAFM. He says the fundraising group — led by the Vermont Association of Broadcasters (VAB), Ski Vermont and the Association of Vermont Credit Unions — is looking to fill the gap left by state funding for farm recovery.

“The agriculture community was supported by the BEGAP program by the state, and that funded around $20 million," Waterman says. "But what we found in looking at the applications is that needs were not fulfilled, and our surveys, we found a need somewhere around $50 million.”

The agriculture agency says over 350 farms are in need.

In a press release this month, the agency says the goal is to raise and additional $20 million, with the need being "far greater" following crop loss, a livestock feed crisis, damage to farm equipment and layoffs.

Waterman says the entirety of every donation goes directly to farmers.

