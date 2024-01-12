You can now bet on cornhole and competitive tag (among other sports) in Vermont. But there’s a catch

Legal sports betting went live in Vermont on Thursday, opening the door for Vermonters to put their money on the table for a range of events.

Vermont’s Catalog of Approved Events for Sports Wagering includes more than 60 different types of sports. On there are some more obscure sports that you probably won't find on ESPN.

So, can Vermonters log onto one of the state's three approved sportsbook companies and start betting on cornhole, drone racing and competitive tag?

Not exactly.

People would need to wait until there’s a significant event held by that sport’s official league, said Johnny Avello, director of race and sportsbook operations for DraftKings, one of the approved sportsbook companies.

“Do we offer these all the time? No," Avello said. "But there are times during the year where there'll be a cricket match, or cornhole does take place over about a four-month span or so. You know, we do cornhole maybe twice a month or so, whenever the events are taking place.”

It also depends on which sportsbook you’re using. DraftKings offers betting on significant events for all sports included in Vermont’s catalog. But Fanatics, the youngest of the three companies selected by the state, has a much leaner offering, focusing on popular sports like football, soccer and basketball.

So, if you’re hoping to wager on bull riding, curling, drone racing, badminton, or professional mini-golf (yes, pro mini golf is a thing), keep an eye on each league’s calendar of events. If there’s a national or international competition, you’ll likely see it on DraftKings.

That even goes for a competitive tag.

“You know, I don't remember us doing too much competitive tag, but we have it," Avello said. "And so, if there's an event out there that we think it's worthwhile to booking, we will have it."

