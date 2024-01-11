Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vermont House approves bill that expands definition of domestic violence

Vermont Public | By Bob Kinzel
Published January 11, 2024 at 4:29 PM EST
Empty chairs sit at two rows of curved desks.
Sophie Stephens
/
Vermont Public
Vermont House of Representatives approved a bill Thursday that supporters hope will strengthen domestic violence laws in the state.

The Vermont House Thursday afternoon gave its final approval to a bill that supporters hope will strengthen the state's domestic violence laws.

The legislation expands the definition of domestic violence to include cases of "coercive controlling behavior" when abuse prevention orders are issued.

Williston Representative Angela Arsenault says the measure is needed because domestic violence cases now account for roughly 40% of all violent crime in Vermont.

"This number should tell us all that any effort to address public safety must include actions to confront and reduce the incidence of domestic violence in Vermont," Arsenault says.

The legislation now goes to the Senate for its consideration.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.
Tags
Local News Local NewsVermont Legislature
Bob Kinzel
Bob Kinzel has been covering the Vermont Statehouse since 1981 — longer than any continuously serving member of the Legislature. With his wealth of institutional knowledge, he answers your questions on our series, "Ask Bob."
See stories by Bob Kinzel
Latest Stories