Vermont House approves bill that expands definition of domestic violence

The Vermont House Thursday afternoon gave its final approval to a bill that supporters hope will strengthen the state's domestic violence laws.

The legislation expands the definition of domestic violence to include cases of "coercive controlling behavior" when abuse prevention orders are issued.

Williston Representative Angela Arsenault says the measure is needed because domestic violence cases now account for roughly 40% of all violent crime in Vermont.

"This number should tell us all that any effort to address public safety must include actions to confront and reduce the incidence of domestic violence in Vermont," Arsenault says.

The legislation now goes to the Senate for its consideration.

