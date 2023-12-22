Fair Haven officer won't be charged for killing a man during June incident, AG says

A Fair Haven police officer will not be charged for shooting and killing a man during a confrontation in June.

Attorney General Charity Clark said today that detective Shaun Hewitt used "necessary and appropriate force" when he opened fire on Kenneth Barber Jr. as Barber tried to speed away from him.

Hewitt responded to a call that Barber was assaulting a neighbor, according to Vermont State Police. The detective and three neighbors restrained Barber and removed a gun from his waist, police say, but Barber refused Hewitt's commands to surrender, and fled to his vehicle.

Police say Barber turned on the ignition and put the vehicle in reverse while Hewitt stood in the open driver's side doorway. Barber ignored Hewitt's commands to stop, authorities say, and accelerated in reverse.

According to police, Hewitt, still wedged in the open doorframe, fired one round that hit Barber's torso.

