Vermont State Police investigating fatal police shooting in Fair Haven

A Fair Haven police detective shot and killed a 38-year-old man Monday night after responding to calls about a fight, according to Vermont State Police.

Fair Haven police don’t have body cameras or cruiser cameras, but state police say they’ve interviewed witnesses and reviewed bystander videos of the incident. State police are investigating the incident, which is standard protocol.

According to state police Kenneth Barber Jr., of Castleton, left his home on Washington St. around 7:30 p.m. with a handgun, and got in a dispute with “several residents” who ultimately restrained Barber and took away his gun.

Fair Haven police detective Shaun Hewitt arrived on the scene in response to calls about a fight. Shortly after Hewitt’s arrival, Barber broke free, got into a vehicle and tried to drive away, police say. Barber also hit Hewitt with the car, according to police. Hewitt then fired his gun once, hitting Barber.

An autopsy by the Chief Medical Examiner’s officer determined the cause of Barber’s death was a gunshot wound to the torso.

Hewitt is currently on administrative leave, said Fair Haven police chief William Humphries in an email. Hewitt, who’s been with Fair Haven’s police for 25 years, is the department’s firearms instructor.

