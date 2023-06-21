© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Local News

Vermont State Police investigating fatal police shooting in Fair Haven

Vermont Public | By Liam Elder-Connors
Published June 21, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT
A red and blue light on top of a white car.
kali9
/
iStock.com
Vermont State Police say Fair Haven detective Shaun Hewitt shot and killed Kenneth Barber Jr., 38, after responding to calls about a fight.

A Fair Haven police detective shot and killed a 38-year-old man Monday night after responding to calls about a fight, according to Vermont State Police.

Fair Haven police don’t have body cameras or cruiser cameras, but state police say they’ve interviewed witnesses and reviewed bystander videos of the incident. State police are investigating the incident, which is standard protocol.

According to state police Kenneth Barber Jr., of Castleton, left his home on Washington St. around 7:30 p.m. with a handgun, and got in a dispute with “several residents” who ultimately restrained Barber and took away his gun.

Fair Haven police detective Shaun Hewitt arrived on the scene in response to calls about a fight. Shortly after Hewitt’s arrival, Barber broke free, got into a vehicle and tried to drive away, police say. Barber also hit Hewitt with the car, according to police. Hewitt then fired his gun once, hitting Barber.

An autopsy by the Chief Medical Examiner’s officer determined the cause of Barber’s death was a gunshot wound to the torso.

Hewitt is currently on administrative leave, said Fair Haven police chief William Humphries in an email. Hewitt, who’s been with Fair Haven’s police for 25 years, is the department’s firearms instructor.

Questions, comments or tips? Send me an email at liam.elderconnors@vermontpublic.org

_

Tags
Local News Local NewsCriminal Justice & Public Safety
Liam Elder-Connors
Liam is Vermont Public’s public safety reporter, focusing on law enforcement, courts and the prison system.
See stories by Liam Elder-Connors
Related Content
Load More