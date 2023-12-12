Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

COVID-related population spike in Vermont did not slow down state's aging demographic

Vermont Public | By Howard Weiss-Tisman
Published December 12, 2023 at 3:54 PM EST
A photo of two people sitting on a bench in front of water, one is older with white hair, and one is younger with a bald head. The younger person is Black and the older person is white.
Grandbrothers
/
iStock
Vermont remains one of the oldest states in the U.S. despite a population increase during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vermont saw a solid increase in net migration during the pandemic.

But a recent report from the state Joint Fiscal Office shows that influx didn't do much to slow down our aging demographic.

Joyce Manchester is a senior economist with the Joint Fiscal Office, and the author of the report.

Manchester says more than 17,000 people moved here between 2021 and 2022 — which was notable.

“The interest in demographics was magnified by the influx of people from other states during the pandemic," Manchester says.

A data chart showing the state's population. A blue line represents 2010 and a green represents 2022. The data spikes in the 18-24 and 85+ areas.
Vermont Legislative Joint Fiscal Office
A figure from the Joint Fiscal Office's new report comparing Vermont's population estimates in 2010 and 2022. A population increase related to the COVID-19 pandemic did not slow down the states aging demographic.

But she says even with that pandemic-influenced population bump, Vermont remains one of the oldest states in the nation. That's because of the amount of baby boomers aging out of the workforce.

“There are lots of factors that go into population change. And domestic in-migration is certainly one of them, but it's not the only one, and it's not the most important one this time around," she says.

Manchester says other factors, such as Vermont’s low birth rate, make it hard to slow down the long-term trends of an aging demographic.

Howard Weiss-Tisman
Howard Weiss-Tisman is Vermont Public's southern Vermont reporter, but sometimes the story takes him to other parts of the state. 
