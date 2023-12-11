Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont organic food nonprofit pauses farmers market Crop Cash program

Vermont Public | By Adiah Gholston
Published December 11, 2023 at 5:29 PM EST
Garden-grown orange carrots with green tops, and a bowl of several types of lettuces on a wooden table top.
Under the Crop Cash program, people using SNAP benefits at farmers markets could earn additional coupons for local produce.

The Northeast Organic Farming Association of Vermont (NOFA-VT) has halted its food exchange programs.

The organization says demand is outpacing funding.

Under NOFA-VT’s Crop Cash program, Vermonters who buy food at farmers markets using the state's supplemental nutrition assistance program, 3SquaresVT, get matching coupons to spend on additional local food.

However, the program stopped distributing those coupons earlier this month.

NOFA-VT Program Director Lauren Griswold says several factors have led to increased demand this year.

“So there was kind of a perfect storm of unforeseen factors that accelerated an already strong rate of growth in demand for these programs. This year, we saw the loss of pandemic-era benefits," Griswold says. "Another was high food costs, which we're all familiar with the really high cost of food increase.”

Grisworld expects the Crop Cash program to start up again next summer. But the Crop Cash Plus program — which provides extra matching funds — is unlikely to relaunch.

Grisworld says Vermonters will most likely not be able to transfer coupons from this season to the summer 2024 season.

Adiah Gholston
