Burlington Democrats will hold their first contested mayoral caucus in 12 years on Sunday

Burlington Democrats will select a mayoral candidate on Sunday. It's the first contested caucus the party's held in the Queen City since 2011 when Mayor Miro Weinberger won the party’s nomination.

Weinberger announced earlier this year that he wouldn’t seek another term.

More than 2,000 people have registered for this Sunday's caucus, which will be held online. There will be in-person voting at Edmonds Middle School for people who require special accommodations or are experiencing technical difficulties.

Democratic voters will decide between three mayoral candidates: City Council President Karen Paul, Councilor Joan Shannon, and tech consultant C D Mattison.

“I think it's going to be exciting,” said Andrew Champagne, vice-treasurer for Burlington Democrats, on Friday. “I don't know who's going to win —and I'm very much looking forward to it.”

The winner of Democratic mayoral vote will face Progressive candidate Emma Mulvaney-Stanak. The deadline for independent candidates to get on the ballot is Jan. 29.

Burlington Democrats will also select city council candidates to run for seven of the eight council ward seats that are up for election this Town Meeting Day. No Democrats are running for the Ward 2 seat, which has traditionally been a Progressive stronghold.

