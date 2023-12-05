Sen. Bernie Sanders says he will not support additional military aid to Israel without conditions

Sen. Bernie Sanders announced Monday on the Senate floor that he will not support additional military aid to Israel without conditions.

He says the Israeli government's military strategy in Gaza is "immoral" and "in violation of international law."

Hamas killed more than 1,200 people and took more than 200 hostages when the group attacked Israel on Oct. 7, according to the Israeli prime minister's office.

Since then, the Hamas-controlled health ministry in Gazasays Israel has killed more than 16,000 people.

"The United States should not be complicit in those actions." Sen. Bernie Sanders

Sanders says Israel has every right to defend itself after the attack on Oct. 7. But he says Israel does not have the right to indiscriminately bomb civilians as it searches for Hamas leaders.

Sanders says "the United States should not be complicit in those actions."

Sanders says he will not support additional military aid for Israel unless the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dramatically changes its military strategy in Gaza.

"Do not count me in to give another $10 billion to a right-wing extremist government in Israel," Sanders says.

He says Israel must also commit to "broad peace talks to advance a two-state solution in the wake of this war."

Sanders says he's also disappointed President Biden's overall aid package does not include additional funds for critical domestic programs, like housing and health care.

