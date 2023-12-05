Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2023 Vermont Public

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Looking for live TV? Click below.

Sen. Bernie Sanders says he will not support additional military aid to Israel without conditions

Vermont Public | By Bob Kinzel
Published December 5, 2023 at 5:33 PM EST
A man in a suit gestures toward another person
Jose Luis Magana
/
Associated Press File
Sen. Bernie Sanders, pictured here at a youth mental health hearing on June 8, 2023, says he will not support military aid to Israel without conditions placed on the country's military strategy.

Sen. Bernie Sanders announced Monday on the Senate floor that he will not support additional military aid to Israel without conditions.

He says the Israeli government's military strategy in Gaza is "immoral" and "in violation of international law."

Hamas killed more than 1,200 people and took more than 200 hostages when the group attacked Israel on Oct. 7, according to the Israeli prime minister's office.

Since then, the Hamas-controlled health ministry in Gazasays Israel has killed more than 16,000 people.

"The United States should not be complicit in those actions."
Sen. Bernie Sanders

Sanders says Israel has every right to defend itself after the attack on Oct. 7. But he says Israel does not have the right to indiscriminately bomb civilians as it searches for Hamas leaders.

Sanders says "the United States should not be complicit in those actions."

More from Vermont Public: How Vermont's Congressional delegation has shifted its views on U.S. aid to Israel

Sanders says he will not support additional military aid for Israel unless the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dramatically changes its military strategy in Gaza.

"Do not count me in to give another $10 billion to a right-wing extremist government in Israel," Sanders says.

He says Israel must also commit to "broad peace talks to advance a two-state solution in the wake of this war."

More from NPR: Why Hamas and Israel reached this moment now — and what comes next

Sanders says he's also disappointed President Biden's overall aid package does not include additional funds for critical domestic programs, like housing and health care.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.
Tags
Local News Local NewsGovernment & PoliticsBernie SandersIsrael-Hamas war
Bob Kinzel
Bob Kinzel has been covering the Vermont Statehouse since 1981 — longer than any continuously serving member of the Legislature. With his wealth of institutional knowledge, he answers your questions on our series, "Ask Bob."
See stories by Bob Kinzel
Latest Stories