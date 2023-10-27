Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Burlington police chief admonished by regulators, but cleared of misconduct

Vermont Public | By Liam Elder-Connors
Published October 27, 2023 at 8:15 AM EDT
A man in black suit and blue ties speaks in front of a wooden podium. A group of people stand steps behind the man in the black suit.
Liam Elder-Connors
/
Vermont Public
Acting Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad speaks at a press conference in March where Mayor Miro Weinberger re-nominated him to be the permanent chief.

A state committee in charge of regulating police credentials cleared Burlington's top cop of professional misconduct.

But the group did admonish Chief Jon Murad for his actions.

The complaint stems from an August 2022 incident where Murad allegedly threatened to arrest a surgeon who was treating a gunshot victim, according to Seven Days. The surgeon had previously asked a Burlington police officer repeatedly to leave the patient's room, Seven Days reported.

The Vermont Criminal Justice Council's executive director, in a letter to Murad, said that professional regulation sub-committee was "surprised" and "taken aback" that he allowed the situation to elevate to a shouting match were he "lost control" of his behavior.

But the group found that his actions did not amount to professional misconduct.

Murad, in an email to Burlington Police staff that he shared with media, said he's been working with a leadership coach to become more intentional and thoughtful about his work.

Liam Elder-Connors
Liam is Vermont Public’s public safety reporter, focusing on law enforcement, courts and the prison system.
