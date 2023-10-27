Burlington police chief admonished by regulators, but cleared of misconduct

A state committee in charge of regulating police credentials cleared Burlington's top cop of professional misconduct.

But the group did admonish Chief Jon Murad for his actions.

The complaint stems from an August 2022 incident where Murad allegedly threatened to arrest a surgeon who was treating a gunshot victim, according to Seven Days. The surgeon had previously asked a Burlington police officer repeatedly to leave the patient's room, Seven Days reported.

The Vermont Criminal Justice Council's executive director, in a letter to Murad, said that professional regulation sub-committee was "surprised" and "taken aback" that he allowed the situation to elevate to a shouting match were he "lost control" of his behavior.

But the group found that his actions did not amount to professional misconduct.

Murad, in an email to Burlington Police staff that he shared with media, said he's been working with a leadership coach to become more intentional and thoughtful about his work.

