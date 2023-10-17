Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Looking for live TV? Click below.

The story behind Rutland's newest marble sculpture

Vermont Public | By Nina Keck
Published October 17, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT
Workers near a marble sculpture showing a man with mountains behind him and blocks of marble next to him
Courtesy
/
Carol Driscoll of the Carving Studio in West Rutland
A full-body white marble statue of Redfield Proctor now stands in downtown Rutland on Merchants’ Row.

Officials with Rutland’s sculpture trail are unveiling their newest addition this week. The sculpture commemorates a man who was a civic and national leader — as well as a controversial divider.

Redfield Proctor was born in 1831 and served in the Union Army. He founded the Vermont Marble Company in 1880 and grew it into one of the world's largest marble producers. The company’s stone was used to build the Lincoln Memorial, U.S. Supreme Court and many other notable sites.

Proctor also had a law degree and was equally successful in politics. He served as Vermont’s governor, U.S. senator and as secretary of war under President Benjamin Harrison.

But Proctor’s push in 1886 to divide Rutland — the largest city in Vermont at the time — into smaller towns, including West Rutland and his namesake Proctor, was condemned by many as a political move that’s had lasting impact.

A marble sculpture depicting a man sits on a flatbed truck as people work near it
Courtesy
/
Carol Driscoll of the Carving Studio in West Rutland
A full-body white marble statue of Redfield Proctor now stands in downtown Rutland on Merchants’ Row.

Still, Mark Foley, one of the sculpture trail organizers, says Proctor’s imprint on the region was too big to ignore.

“Knowing that the stone, particularly, played such a key role in the early success and development of Rutland and the county, he was obviously a natural fit," Foley said. "And to not have him be a part of that would seem to be a big hole.”

Proctor’s full-body white marble statue now stands in downtown Rutland on Merchants’ Row.

Previous coverage: Novel Looks At The Division Of Rutland

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or reach out to reporter Nina Keck:

_

Local News
Nina Keck
One in five Vermonters is considered elderly. But what does being elderly even mean — and what do Vermonters need to know as they age? I’m looking into how aging in Vermont impacts living essentials such as jobs, health care and housing. And also how aging impacts the stuff of life: marriage, loss, dating and sex.
See stories by Nina Keck
Related Content