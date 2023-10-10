Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Looking for live TV? Click below.

Sen. Bernie Sanders' bill would fund primary health care by curbing waste and fraud

Vermont Public | By Bob Kinzel
Published October 10, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT
A man with white hair and glasses, wearing a suit, points into the air while speaking in front of a white building
Susan Walsh
/
Associated Press
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., talks with reporters following a meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.

Sen. Bernie Sanders says he's optimistic the Senate will support his new bill addressing the primary care shortage facing the country.

Sanders says his top priority as chairman of the Senate health committee is to ensure all Americans have access to affordable health care — and he says this bill would help.

The plan would provide community health centers across the country with an additional $6 billion. In Vermont there are 12 centers and roughly 25% of all people get their primary care at one of these facilities.

It also includes several billion dollars to train more primary care doctors, nurses and dentists to serve in rural parts of the country.

Sanders says investing in primary care is better for the patient and is cost effective.

"Because primary heath care saves money," Sanders said. "When people can get to a doctor when they need to, they don't end up in the hospital. When they go to a doctor rather than the emergency room, they save money. So it's a very important bill and I hope we get it passed as soon as possible."

Sanders wants to pay for the bill by eliminating waste and fraud in the health care system. While some Republicans on the panel support this approach, others have expressed doubts that this will raise enough money.

The full Senate is expected to consider the bill in the coming weeks.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.

Tags
Local News Bernie SandersGovernment & PoliticsHealth CareLocal News
Bob Kinzel
Bob Kinzel has been covering the Vermont Statehouse since 1981 — longer than any continuously serving member of the Legislature. With his wealth of institutional knowledge, he answers your questions on our series, "Ask Bob."
See stories by Bob Kinzel
Related Content