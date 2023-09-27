Vermont renews out-of-state prison contract with private company

The Department of Corrections announced Tuesday that it will renew its contract with a private prison company and continue to incarcerate about 120 Vermonters out-of-state.

CoreCivic, the largest private prison company in the country, was the sole bidder for the contract, according to DOC. Vermont has held more than 100 people at Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility in Mississippi since 2018.

The new contract allows the state to use up to 300 beds — though the department said in a press release that there are not plans to "significantly increase" the out-of-state prison population.

