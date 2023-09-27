Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont renews out-of-state prison contract with private company

Vermont Public | By Liam Elder-Connors
Published September 27, 2023 at 8:36 AM EDT
A sign outside of a prison reads "CoreCivic: Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility"
Rogelio V. Solis
/
Associated Press File
Vermont has held more than 100 people at Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility in Mississippi since 2018.

The Department of Corrections announced Tuesday that it will renew its contract with a private prison company and continue to incarcerate about 120 Vermonters out-of-state.

CoreCivic, the largest private prison company in the country, was the sole bidder for the contract, according to DOC. Vermont has held more than 100 people at Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility in Mississippi since 2018.

The new contract allows the state to use up to 300 beds — though the department said in a press release that there are not plans to "significantly increase" the out-of-state prison population.

More fromVermont Edition(2022): Corrections Commissioner Nicholas Deml on the challenges facing Vermont's prisons

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or reach out to reporter Liam Elder-Connors:

