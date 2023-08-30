Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Local News

Governor says Vermonters should report flood debris along waterways

Vermont Public | By Peter Hirschfeld
Published August 30, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT
A river runs runs through a grass field
Liam Elder-Connors
The Elmore Branch in Wolcott. Right across the street the Elmore Branch meets the Lamoille River.

State officials are racing to remove debris from last month’s floods in order to avoid even more flooding in the future.

At his weekly media briefing Wednesday, Gov. Phil Scott said Vermonters should notify their local town officials if they see debris piling up along waterways.

“Flooding happens when culverts, bridges, catch basins and other structures become obstructed with debris, and are still obstructed as a result of the flooding," Scott said.

State officials say towns will be reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency for the costs of debris removal. And they say the state will take lead on any debris removal projects that exceed a town’s capacity to undertake.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or reach out to reporter Peter Hirschfeld:

