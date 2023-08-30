Governor says Vermonters should report flood debris along waterways

State officials are racing to remove debris from last month’s floods in order to avoid even more flooding in the future.

At his weekly media briefing Wednesday, Gov. Phil Scott said Vermonters should notify their local town officials if they see debris piling up along waterways.

“Flooding happens when culverts, bridges, catch basins and other structures become obstructed with debris, and are still obstructed as a result of the flooding," Scott said.

State officials say towns will be reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency for the costs of debris removal. And they say the state will take lead on any debris removal projects that exceed a town’s capacity to undertake.

