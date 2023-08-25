Rumble Strip: Pretend you're the grownup

In this month's Rumble Strip, we're heading into the archives.

For years, Brett Berk has worked with young kids — as a teacher and then director of a preschool in the East Village in New York City. In 2008, he wrote a book called The Gay Uncle's Guide to Parenting.

He sat down with Erica Heilman to talk about some of the choices he's seen parents make. They talk about poop and sleep and food and what, in his mind, the job of parenting is all about. You can listen to the full episode here.

