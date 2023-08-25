Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Local News

Rumble Strip: Pretend you're the grownup

Vermont Public | By Erica Heilman
Published August 25, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT
A green and white potty in a bathroom
April McCullum
/
Vermont Public
Teaching young kids how to use the potty is one of the topics covered in Brett Berk's book, The Gay Uncle's Guide To Parenting.

In this month's Rumble Strip, we're heading into the archives.

For years, Brett Berk has worked with young kids — as a teacher and then director of a preschool in the East Village in New York City. In 2008, he wrote a book called The Gay Uncle's Guide to Parenting.

He sat down with Erica Heilman to talk about some of the choices he's seen parents make. They talk about poop and sleep and food and what, in his mind, the job of parenting is all about. You can listen to the full episode here.

Erica Heilman
Erica Heilman produces a podcast called Rumble Strip. Her shows have aired on NPR’s Day to Day, Hearing Voices, SOUNDPRINT, KCRW’s UnFictional, BBC Podcast Radio Hour, CBC Podcast Playlist and on public radio affiliates across the country. Rumble Strip airs monthly on Vermont Public. She lives in East Calais, Vermont.
