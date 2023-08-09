USDA will provide disaster assistance to Vermont farmers and livestock producers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is offering technical and financial assistance to farmers that were hit by last month's floods.

According to a USDA press release, producers who experienced livestock deaths may be eligible for the Livestock Indemnity Program. Bee keepers who lost hives or farmers who lost feed and hay may be eligible for the Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees, and Farm-Raised Fish Program.

Orchards and nursery tree growers may be eligible for cost-share assistance through the Tree Assistance Program, which complements the Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program.

The USDA encourages farmers that have been impacted by the floods to contact their local USDA Service Center to report losses and learn more about available assistance programs.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.

