Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Looking for live TV? Click below.

Local News

USDA will provide disaster assistance to Vermont farmers and livestock producers

Vermont Public | By Julia Tanier
Published August 9, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT
An aerial image of flooded farm fields and buildings
The University of Vermont
/
Courtesy
Flooding at Burlington's Intervale, home to many farms, on Tuesday, July 11.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is offering technical and financial assistance to farmers that were hit by last month's floods.

According to a USDA press release, producers who experienced livestock deaths may be eligible for the Livestock Indemnity Program. Bee keepers who lost hives or farmers who lost feed and hay may be eligible for the Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees, and Farm-Raised Fish Program.

Orchards and nursery tree growers may be eligible for cost-share assistance through the Tree Assistance Program, which complements the Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program.

The USDA encourages farmers that have been impacted by the floods to contact their local USDA Service Center to report losses and learn more about available assistance programs.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.

Tags
Local News 2023 Flooding in VermontLocal News
Julia Tanier
See stories by Julia Tanier
Related Content