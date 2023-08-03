Health insurance opened and extended to Vermonters affected by floods

The Department of Vermont Health Access announced Thursday a health insurance extension for those affected by July’s flooding.

Medicaid and Vermont Health Connect typically have an “annual open enrollment period,” according to a press release from the DVHA, but there is now a special enrollment period for any Vermonter in need of coverage.

The DVHA also announced an extension for Vermonters with insurance that expired at the end of July. Anyone who did not respond to their renewal notice will automatically be renewed through August. Those who did respond to their notices can request coverage through August as well.

Commissioner Andrea De La Bruere said health insurance is critical in a time of natural disaster.

"Health and well being are foundational to our resilience and health care services can help support people as they recover from the challenges and trauma of natural disasters and, you know, just going about their daily lives,” she said.

This extension is in hopes to support those affected by the flooding and ensure that people do not go without healthcare during these stressful times, said De La Bruere.

For those looking to enroll in health insurance programs, you can visit Vermont Health Connect or call 855-899-9600.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.

