'Vermont Strong' license plates are back to raise money for flood relief

Gov. Phil Scott debuted two new versions of the 'Vermont Strong' license plates on Tuesday.

The money raised from these new plates will go to support Vermonters impacted by flooding.

The "I Am Vermont Strong" plates were originally introduced by Gov. Peter Shumlin and sold following Tropical Storm Irene.

The new plates were redesigned to reflect the community aspect of flood relief and recovery across the state.

"First, we want to make sure it was clear we are all in this together. Time and time again Vermonters have shown their willingness to step up to help their neighbors and unite for a common cause. That's why I thought it was important to change 'I Am Vermont Strong' to 'We Are Vermont Strong,'" Scott said. "And as I traveled the state over the last few weeks, it's clear that Vermonters are showing that strength. But ... it's clear we're more than just Vermont Strong. We're tough too."

A second plate with the addition "Tough Too!" is available in collaboration with Darn Tough.

More details on where to buy the plates, how much they'll cost and where the proceeds will go will be announced in the coming weeks, but Scott said he hopes it will operate similarly to before. The plates were sold for $25 following Irene.

