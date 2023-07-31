Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Looking for live TV? Click below.


Local News

Missing Appalachian Trail hiker's body found

Vermont Public
Published July 31, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT
A man stands next to an Appalachian Trail wooden sign
Courtesy
/
Vermont State Police
Robert Kerker is pictured entering Vermont on the Appalachian Trail.

Search crews have found what they believe to be the body of an Appalachian Trail hiker who had been missing for more than two weeks, according to a press release from the Vermont State Police.

Police consider the death of Robert Kerker, 67, of Rhinebeck, New York, to be related to the heavy rains and severe flooding that hit Vermont around the time of his disappearance.

Kerker's body was found along the Stony Bridge in Stockbridge on Friday afternoon. Search crews had focused on the brook because someone reported seeing Kerker at the Stony Brook Shelter on the Appalachian Trail the evening of July 9.

"The witness said severe rain and flooding that struck Vermont starting July 10 had elevated water levels on the Stony Brook and made the trail’s crossing of the stream dangerous," police said in a press release. "Mr. Kerker is not known to have been seen again following that encounter."

Kerker was an experienced hiker, police said, and had been traveling on the Appalachian Trail since June 1.

Police consider Kerker to be the second death in Vermont tied to the severe flooding, pending an autopsy to find the cause and manner of death and a determination by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. A Barre City man — Stephen Davoll, 63 — died as a result of a drowning accident in his home July 12.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.

Tags
Local News Local News
Related Content