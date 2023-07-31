Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Local News

How to celebrate 100 years since Vermont's Calvin Coolidge became president

Vermont Public | By Mary Williams Engisch
Published July 31, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT
Library of Congress

Just about 100 years ago, Vermonter Calvin Coolidge took the presidential oath of office in his childhood home in Plymouth Notch.

And this week, there's a slate of events planned to celebrate the centennial.

Festivities kick off at the President Calvin Coolidge State Historic Site on Wednesday, with a tour of Coolidge's former home.

Three windows let in light to a parlor with wallpaper, a table with chairs and a lamp.
Courtesy
/
Vermont Division for Historic Preservation
The parlor of the home at President Calvin Coolidge State Historic Site in Plymouth Notch.

There will also be a celebration of the former president's swearing-in anniversary on Thursday, featuring a reenactment of his 1923 inauguration.

For more details, visit the website: coolidge2023.org/

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.

Mary Williams Engisch
Mary Williams Engisch is a local host on All Things Considered.
