How to celebrate 100 years since Vermont's Calvin Coolidge became president
Just about 100 years ago, Vermonter Calvin Coolidge took the presidential oath of office in his childhood home in Plymouth Notch.
And this week, there's a slate of events planned to celebrate the centennial.
Festivities kick off at the President Calvin Coolidge State Historic Site on Wednesday, with a tour of Coolidge's former home.
There will also be a celebration of the former president's swearing-in anniversary on Thursday, featuring a reenactment of his 1923 inauguration.
For more details, visit the website: coolidge2023.org/
Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.