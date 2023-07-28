State says southern Vermont wind project no longer needs to track bird, bat mortalities

State regulators say the owner of a southern Vermont wind project does not have to continue tracking bird and bat deaths around the turbines.

Avangrid Renewables owns the 15-turbine Deerfield Wind project in Searsburg and Readsboro, and the company was required to measure bird and bat deaths as part of its state permit.

After five years of tracking fatalities, the company said the number of carcasses found near the turbines was on the low end of similar projects in the Northeast.

The Public Utility Commission agreed to let the company stop measuring bird and bat mortality after the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources signed off on the 5-year report.

