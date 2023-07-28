WATCH: Historic Montpelier church beset again by flooding

Built in 1866, Christ Episcopal Church in Montpelier has seen more than its share of natural disasters.

A fire in 1903. Massive flood damage in the historic 1927 floods. Another flood in 1992.

And this month, the historic building again suffered flooding as the Winooski River swelled with heavy rains, pouring into the first floor and down to the basement.

The basement has been gutted, and it's not clear if it should ever be used again.

In this video, Senior Warden Elizabeth Parker gives a tour of the damage and shows how volunteers have helped pick up the pieces.

